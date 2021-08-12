Science and law dreams for high-flying students on GCSE day

Ellen Hoggett and Saad Khan

Dame Allan’s pupil Ellen Hoggett, from Cleadon, achieved outstanding GCSE grades 7 - 9 and plans to take History, English Literature and Politics when she moves in to the historic school’s Sixth Form.

She hopes one day to become a human rights lawyer.

“I’m sure all year 11’s across the country have found it a difficult year trying to study during a pandemic, but I think our school has been particularly good with its support and its online lessons,” said Ellen.

GCSE results day 2021 at Dame Allen's

“It was tough not to see friends but at least with technology we could all keep in touch and help one another with our studies.”

Saad Khan, from South Shields, achieved excellent GCSE grades 7-9 and plans to take Biology, Chemistry and Psychology at A-Level.

He said: “I’ve done better than expected and I feel grateful that all my hard work has been taken into consideration.”

Dame Allan’s Schools in Newcastle, which dates back to 1705, announced its GCSE results just two days after pupils there celebrated an outstanding set of A-Level results.

Principal Will Scott said: “Our GCSE students have shown courage in the face of adversity and once again made us exceptionally proud with an outstanding set of results.

“They have been committed to achieving their absolute best and can now look ahead to Sixth Form, where I know they will flourish as the shackles of this pandemic are removed.

“Once again we will see competitive sports fixtures on our grounds, integrated activities in our classrooms and singing on our stage, allowing our pupils to get the very best from their Dame Allan’s education.”