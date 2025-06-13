South Shields Marine School engineering student scoops national award

A college student studying marine engineering at South Shields Marine School has beaten thousands to win the Young Person’s Development Award.

Sara Kapdi, a 19-year-old sea cadet has already travelled the world as part of her Foundation Degree in Marine Engineering at South Shields Marine School.

The Seawork award aims to help advance a student or a young adult’s career in the maritime industry through celebrating their progress and providing a £850 bursary.

Kapdi’s grandfather, a retired seafarer, inspired her interest in the marine industry.

When asked what she would say to other women wanting to work at sea, Sara Kapdi said; “I think woman should just go for it and see the world.

“You only live once, follow your passions, women should not feel restricted” she added. “My advice to anyone seeing my story is to research companies and speak to other people who may know more about the companies.

“Try it and see if it is for you. If you have passion for something, you should go for it and just take that first step.”

On winning the award, Sara added; “I am pleased with the recognition, and that people are rooting for me and my future. The best part more than anything is the support I have received from everyone after winning, that makes me very happy.”

