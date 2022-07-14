South Shields nursery children get a special visit from fire fighters and the police

Children at Nurserytime South Shields, based in Beach Road, have been learning about the different roles various workers play in the community.

And to help them get a better understanding – and have fun in the process – the nursery invited along representatives from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Northumbria Police to meet the children.

Helen Coulson, manager at Nurserytime South Shields, said: “Children at Nurserytime have had two very informative visits from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue and Northumbria Police.

Children from Nurserytime South Shields with Northumbria Police officers.

"Our children are naturally curious as to important people within our society and what their role entails.

"Through the medium of role play, we observe a lot of our children re-enacting scenarios involving emergency services and we seized the opportunity to provide our children with taking part in a more hands-on experience.”

Helen said the children – and staff – had a great time, and it was an ‘invaluable experience’ for the youngsters at the nursery as they continue to develop their understand of the world around them.

"We investigated their uniform and equipment and even bagged ourselves a go in their fire engine and police car.

Children also had a visit from fire fighters.