South Shields nursery recognised among top 20 in the North East

Nurserytime South Shields not only made the list for the UK’s largest day nursery reviewing website (daynurseries.co.uk) but is the only nursery across the South Tyneside borough to make the list.

The nursery in Beach Road worked through challenging times during the pandemic thanks to a dedicated team and were able to provide vital support for many families that rely on their service.

With recent refurbishments and modern settings throughout, Nurserytime provide a happy, safe and homely environment for children to learn and play.

Staff at Nurserytime South Shields with award

Recent parent feedback shows families really compliment the nursery’s links within the local community and subsequent unique experiences the children gain.

With a team of highly-qualified and well-trained professionals at hand to support and guide parents throughout their nursery journey, families feel at ease leaving their children in the care of the staff.

Helen Coulson, nursery manager said: “Whilst we are delighted to have received this accolade, it is particularly rewarding knowing that this has been awarded based upon theviews of those most important to us, our families.

"It is truly heart-warming to be recognised for this and so much more.

"A huge congratulations to the whole staff team at Nurserytime South Shields who really do go above and beyond their job roles to provide a service which is second-to-none.”

The nursery provides high-quality childcare for children aged nought to five and have won many childcare awards.

The team at daynurseries.co.uk said reviews came from the children’s families and carers, and nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are over 13,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Nurserytime South Shields on being rated by parents as a top nursery in North East England.

"Being chosen as one of the best nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

“Our award is recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children a high standard of care that is key to their social and emotional development as well as their learning.