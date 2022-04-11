South Shields primary school children take home gold medals after making waves at swimming competition
Youngsters from a South Shields primary school made waves at a swimming competition as the took home gold medals.
Pupils from Mortimer Primary School recently took part on a swimming competition amongst other schools and were crowned the winning school.
The South of Tyne Swimming was held at Haven Point last month with 11 schools from South Tyneside and Gateshead competing in the competition.
Not only did the children from Mortimer Primary takes home gold medals, the school also placed first for the following races:
:: Girls freestyle
:: Girls backstroke
:: Girls medley
:: Girls freestyle relay
:: Mixed canon
The children also added a silver medal and eight bronze medals to their haul, winning 36 medals in total.
PE Lead at Mortimer Primary School, Paul Mackay was delighted with the children’s success at the swimming gala.
He said: “As a school we often do very well in competitive sport but I’ve never known our children win so many medals at a single event.”