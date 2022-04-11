Pupils from Mortimer Primary School recently took part on a swimming competition amongst other schools and were crowned the winning school.

The South of Tyne Swimming was held at Haven Point last month with 11 schools from South Tyneside and Gateshead competing in the competition.

Not only did the children from Mortimer Primary takes home gold medals, the school also placed first for the following races:

Mortimer Primary School swimming team are the winners of the South of Tyne Swimming Finals.

:: Girls freestyle

:: Girls backstroke

:: Girls medley

:: Girls freestyle relay

:: Mixed canon

The children also added a silver medal and eight bronze medals to their haul, winning 36 medals in total.

PE Lead at Mortimer Primary School, Paul Mackay was delighted with the children’s success at the swimming gala.