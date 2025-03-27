School pupils across Tyneside receive free breakfasts thanks to the Tyne Tunnels and Greggs.

TT2, the operator of the Tyne Tunnels, has teamed up with The Greggs Foundation to provide a years’ worth of free breakfasts to two primary schools across Tyneside.

The move means that 118,560 free breakfasts will be provided to 624 pupils who attend Forest View Primary School, in South Shields, and Jubilee Primary School, in Wallsend.

The donation from TT2’s community fund has allowed the Greggs Foundation to provide nutritious breakfasts to help the children concentrate and learn.

Forest View Primary School, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Adrian Wallace, TT2’s CEO, has revealed why the company picked the two schools as it aims to further support local communities.

He said: “We were very happy to support the Greggs Foundation in its brilliant work to feed children who may otherwise not be able to have a well-balanced breakfast before the school day.

“We chose to support these two particular schools because they are close neighbours of the tunnels and our local communities are important to us.”

The Greggs Foundation aims to improve the health and wellbeing of those living in communities where Greggs operates.

It creates partnerships with businesses, local schools, and community organisations to offer food, funds, and other resources to those who can benefit from their wider network of partners and volunteers.

