South Shields secondary school students elected for South Tyneside Youth Parliament

South Tyneside has announced a new Member of Youth Parliament (MYP) and deputy Member of Youth Parliament following last week’s 2022 British Youth Council elections.

Luke Hall, a year 11 student at St Wilfrid’s RC College in South Shields, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, is now the region’s Member of Youth Parliament.

In his role, he will work alongside Joshua Brown, the new deputy Member of Youth Parliament who is currently in year 8 at the same school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Youth Parliament newly elected representative Luke Hall and his deputy Joshua Brown, with the Mayor Cllr Pat Hay, Mayoress Mrs Jean Copp and Cllr Adam Ellison.

Five students from across the borough ran for MYP which was voted for by all secondary schools in South Tyneside.

Luke and Joshua will represent South Tyneside in Parliament at the British Youth Council.

UK Youth Parliament provides opportunities for 11- to 18-year-olds to use their elected voice to bring about social change through meaningful representation and campaigning.

Members of Youth Parliament are elected every two years across the UK and meet with MPs and local councillors and ensure the views of young people are listened to by decision makers.

Alexandra Fairlamb, a teacher at St Wilfrid’s, said: “I am incredibly proud, not only of Luke and Joshua’s remarkable achievement, but of our whole student community who engaged themselves so fully in this robust democratic process and exercised their right to have their say.

“Our pupils have shown that young people are engaged and committed to engaging in democracy, understand why it’s a vital part of our social fabric and are keen to be involved in the decisions that affect their long-term futures.

“Luke and Joshua will be fantastic representatives for South Tyneside and for the young people whom they serve. Congratulations to them both.”

Luke’s first duty was to announce South Tyneside’s Young People’s Parliament campaign for 2022, which is called ‘Health and Wellbeing’.

Luke, 16, said: “The young people of South Tyneside have elected me to represent them nationally which is a great honour.

“I am delighted to be South Tyneside’s new MYP and I will fight relentlessly for every single young person - I am looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead and what my term will bring.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.