South Tyneside children look to save lives in the community with defibrillator fundraiser

Before half-term, Toner Avenue Primary School hosted a non-uniform day with pupils with raising £547 - leaving the school with a target of more than £800 to generate in order to meet the £1,400 cost for the life-saving piece of equipment and access box.

This Friday (March 4), the school is hosting a Messy Hair Day, while during the week leading up to Mother’s Day, pupils will be selling pamper products to teachers and parents.

Year 1 teacher Tracey Finnigan said: “We are hoping to raise the full amount to get the access code box to ensure the defibrillator can be used by the whole community. The fundraising has been a real community effort with the Cock Crow Inn also raising money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The idea to fund-raise for a defibrillator came from the children who make-up the school council. We are already nearly half-way there and I’m really proud of them.”

Council member Maia Stead, eight, was inspired after her uncle suffered heart problems.

She said: “He was on a boat and had a heart attack. They didn’t have a defibrillator onboard and he was rescued by helicopter and taken to hospital. He’s alright now but I think it’s really important older people who live nearby can access a defibrillator.”

Toner Avenue Primary School children are selling pamper products in the run-up to Mother's Day to help raise funds to get a defibrillator installed for the whole community to access.

Fellow Council member Rose Price, 10, added: “I think it’s really important as we are seeing a lot more people having problems with their hearts. I watch a TV documentary about hospitals and you see defibrillators used to save people’s lives. Having one at the school will help keep the community safe.”

Last year, an emergency incident at St James’ Park saw a defibrilator used on a fan, while a device was also used to save the life of Danish footballer Christian Eriksen.

Laura Bambro, 11, said: “I was watching the match when it happened and it showed just how important a defibrillator can be.”

The money raised from the non-uniform day included two £100 donations from parents. The charity London Hearts has also pledged to donate £300 towards the cause.

Anyone who would like to support the campaign should contact the school on 0191 420 2588.

A message from the editor:

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.