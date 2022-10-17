South Tyneside headteacher ‘extremely proud’ after Ofsted praises ‘inclusive’ school

The school was deemed to be good in all categories of the inspection with inspectors praising the “high quality relationships” established between staff and students and the “high expectations” regarding pupils’ behaviour.

Inspectors commended the “inclusive” environment in which children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are “included in all aspects of school life” – something which Mrs Gillies welcomed as being highlighted.

She said: “This was one of the aspects of the report which pleased me most as well as the comments about a ‘strong sense of social justice’ and the fact all students said they feel happy and safe.

“I’m extremely proud of the staff and students and we are all really pleased with the report. I think the inspectors got to know the school and the report really captures the strengths we have.

"It’s been a hard two years through Covid with having send classes home and moving to online learning and so to come back and get a good judgement gives us a lot of pride.”

Lead inspector John Linkins was fulsome in his praise for the school’s literacy programme as well as provision for pupils with SEND.

Jarrow School has been celebrating being judged as good in its latest Ofsted report. Headteacher Jill Gillies with Year 11 prefects Thomas Short, 16, Neve Connolly, 15, Anya Roughton, 16, Roan McGibbon, 16, and Emily Miller, 15.

He said: “Staff have received specific training to ensure they plan opportunities for reading in lessons. A number of strategies are being used to develop literacy across the school, including ‘Everyone Reads in Class’ and a range of carefully selected programmes are used to monitor and develop pupils’ reading.

"Pupils with autism attend the Post-11 Centre, a specially resourced provision for pupils with SEND, and have access to a broad and ambitious curriculum. Learning tasks and activities provide strong support for pupils from their different starting points.”

The school’s prefects have also welcome the judgement.

Pupils enjoying one of their lessons at Jarrow School.

Emily Miller, 15, said: “The students view is the same as Ofsted - this is a really good school. There’s always lots of opportunities which I don’t think we would get at other schools.”

Anya Roughton, 16, added: “This judgement is well deserved. The teachers are always really willing to help us do our best as they genuinely want us to do

well.”