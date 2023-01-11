Inspectors described the school, which is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, as having a “calm and purposeful environment” and praised the “exemplary” behaviour of pupils.

The report highlighted children’s “love of learning” at the Hebburn school and commended the school’s staff for developing children’s leadership skills, with pupils taking on roles within the School Council as well as Mental Health Champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead inspector Emily Stevens was particularly fulsome in her praise of the school’s curriculum and the relationships established between pupils and teachers.

She said: “The quality of the curriculum and education pupils receive is exceptional. Relationships between pupils and teachers are caring and respectful. Pupils respect and value one another. The Christian ethos is woven into the daily life of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In lessons, pupils consistently work hard and take pride in their work. Leaders have planned a highly ambitious and broad curriculum for all pupils. Staff at all levels understand this ambition and support pupils to achieve this.

"As a result, pupils have a vast range of deep and connected knowledge. Pupils are passionate about their learning and eager to share their achievements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils at St Aloysius Catholic Junior School Academy have been celebrating the school's outstanding Ofsted judgement. Photograph: Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust

During the inspection, inspectors observed lessons, curriculum plans and work from all subject areas as well as listening to the views of staff, children and parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being informed of the judgement, executive headteacher Kathryn Fenwick said: “I am delighted that the hard work of St Aloysius’s staff and pupils has been recognised with an outstanding judgement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am hugely proud of what we have achieved together as a school community. Our pupils’ love of learning, fabulous attitudes and exemplary behaviour is celebrated in the report. They thoroughly deserve this recognition.

St Aloysius Catholic Junior School Academy has been judged as outstanding following its latest Ofsted inspection. Photograph: Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a huge privilege to lead St Aloysius and I am grateful for the commitment of our dedicated staff and the support of our families and governors, as well as the wider Trust network.”