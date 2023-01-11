South Tyneside headteacher ‘hugely proud’ after Ofsted recognise ‘exceptional’ learning at outstanding school
Executive headteacher at St Aloysius Catholic Junior School Academy, Kathryn Fenwick, said she was “delighted and hugely proud” after the “exceptional” school was judged to be outstanding following its latest Ofsted inspection.
Inspectors described the school, which is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, as having a “calm and purposeful environment” and praised the “exemplary” behaviour of pupils.
The report highlighted children’s “love of learning” at the Hebburn school and commended the school’s staff for developing children’s leadership skills, with pupils taking on roles within the School Council as well as Mental Health Champions.
Lead inspector Emily Stevens was particularly fulsome in her praise of the school’s curriculum and the relationships established between pupils and teachers.
She said: “The quality of the curriculum and education pupils receive is exceptional. Relationships between pupils and teachers are caring and respectful. Pupils respect and value one another. The Christian ethos is woven into the daily life of the school.
"In lessons, pupils consistently work hard and take pride in their work. Leaders have planned a highly ambitious and broad curriculum for all pupils. Staff at all levels understand this ambition and support pupils to achieve this.
"As a result, pupils have a vast range of deep and connected knowledge. Pupils are passionate about their learning and eager to share their achievements.”
During the inspection, inspectors observed lessons, curriculum plans and work from all subject areas as well as listening to the views of staff, children and parents.
After being informed of the judgement, executive headteacher Kathryn Fenwick said: “I am delighted that the hard work of St Aloysius’s staff and pupils has been recognised with an outstanding judgement.
“I am hugely proud of what we have achieved together as a school community. Our pupils’ love of learning, fabulous attitudes and exemplary behaviour is celebrated in the report. They thoroughly deserve this recognition.
“It is a huge privilege to lead St Aloysius and I am grateful for the commitment of our dedicated staff and the support of our families and governors, as well as the wider Trust network.”
The school, which is located on Argyle Street, is federated with St Aloysius Catholic Infant School.