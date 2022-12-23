South Shields headteacher ‘delighted’ after school receives good Ofsted judgement

The report, which was published today (December 22), highlighted the “rich set of experiences” afforded to pupils at the school on Galsworthy Road and the strong focus of working with parents to ensure of good attendance.

Mrs Willis was “particularly pleased” the report recognised the school’s key values of staying safe, showing respect and achieving, which inspectors said “underpins everything that happens in this school”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Willis added: “Both myself and the staff are delighted with the judgement, but also the fact everyone’s dedication and commitment has been recognised in an external assessment.

"The report reflects the hard-work put in each day by the staff, children and families and I know this commitment will enable the school to go from strength to strength.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead inspector Philippa Kermotschuk commended the school on its “ambitious curriculum” as well as its development of children’s literacy.

She said: “Pupils and teachers talk enthusiastically about books and reading. Leaders understand that learning to read needs to be a priority. They know that this will better enable pupils to access the curriculum. Staff deliver their phonics programme effectively. Pupils’ read books which closely match the sounds that they know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff and children at Biddick Hall Infants' School giving a thumbs up to their recent good Ofsted judgement. (left to right) Assistant headteacher Laura Burdon, Early Years lead Fiona Frazer, headteacher Andrea Willis and assistant headteacher Joanne Storey.

"Skilled support staff help any pupils who are struggling with learning to read to catch-up. The programme used in nursery helps prepare children for formal phonics teaching when they start in Reception.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Kermotschuk also highlighted the school’s extra-curricula provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "Leaders plan opportunities for pupils to have a rich set of experiences. This helps them with learning the curriculum. For example, some pupils recently travelled to the local town using the bus and ferry to enhance their learning in geography.

"Pupils say they enjoy attending the extra-curricular clubs that are on offer, such as judo, multi-skills sports and choir.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) was described as a “strength of the school” with the Rainbow Room enabling pupils to “access the curriculum in an environment that is suited to their needs”.