South Tyneside nursery celebrates 'positive' first OFSTED report after opening in 2020

Noah’s Ark Nursery, in Hebburn, opened its doors in July 2020 as has been described by inspectors as somewhere “children are very happy in this friendly and caring nursery.”

Inspectors made only a few ‘small recommendations’ on how it could achieve an ‘outstanding’ rating in the future.

The nursery was praised on how children are taught safety and self-awareness, with staff encouraging children to use appropriate tools and look for danger themselves.

Nicola George, Owner of Noah’s Ark Nursery, with Amy Borril, Nursery Manager.

In addition, the children are taught how to keep themselves healthy, with healthy eating, fresh air and exercise, as well as dental hygiene.

Lead Inspector, Elizabeth Fish, said: “Staff working with babies support them well. They use simple language and are very attentive to their needs. For example, staff respond quickly when a child is tired. They plan stimulating activities to engage children.

"Babies are fascinated as they explore water on a tray. They beam in delight as they splash in it and mix it.”

The report, which can be view online, says inspectors were particularly impressed with the provision for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities which is led by the Nursery’s new SENDCO, Becca Turner.

Ms Fish added: “Staff know the children well. They are alert to children's individual needs and respond quickly to any signs that children may be getting uneasy or want to do something else.

"Staff work incredibly well with other professionals. The Special Educational Needs Coordinator goes above and beyond to support children.”

Nicola George, owner of Noah’s Ark Nursery said: “I am so happy to see that our hard work is paying off. Opening a new nursery setting during a pandemic brought unique challenges, but I’m really pleased to read that the children and their parents are happy at Noah’s Ark.