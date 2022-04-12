Officers from the Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday, April 12, that the two most senior figures in Government will be issued with fixed-penalty notices after an investigation into lockdown parties in Downing street.

It is the second round of fines issued amid investigations which have now seen more than 50 fines handed out for Covid regulation breaches in Government buildings.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

Speaking after the announcement, South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck, said Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak do not “respect the public” and called for them to leave their roles.

“I think that they should both resign,” she said.

"Rishi should have gone a long time ago given what has been happening in recent weeks.

"They have both lied to Parliament and the public who were all making sacrifices while they were making none.

"There are people who have lost loved ones who now will never forgive them, they don’t respect the public and they are not fit to hold office.”

She said: “So it’s official. Both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor have broken the law.

"They are unfit for public office. They should both resign immediately.”

The Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said both the senior politicians “must go” in light of the news.

She tweeted: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak must go. There cannot be one law for Downing Street and another for the rest of us.

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne has branded both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak "unfit for office".