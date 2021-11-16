South Tyneside school celebrates 'incredible achievement' after outstanding Ofsted
Staff and children at St Aloysius Catholic Junior School Academy have been celebrating their “incredible achievement” after being judged outstanding following a recent Ofsted inspection.
It was the Hebburn school’s first inspection since converting to an academy last year.
After receiving the report, acting headteacher Kathryn Fenwick said: “It is an incredible achievement to get an outstanding grading under what is now a very challenging inspection framework and it was achieved with the pandemic still ongoing.
"I’m hugely proud of the staff, pupils and families and this is a celebration of how we have all worked together. I was really pleased the inspectors highlighted this is a school moving forward, not a school that is standing still.
"They also described the curriculum as a “triumph” which is a huge credit to our staff both here and at our collaboration of Trust schools.”
The report praised school leaders for their “drive and determination to provide the highest quality education” and the “trust” established between pupils and teachers. The pupils were commended on their “excellent behaviour” and high aspirations to do well.
The schools was also praised for its caring culture in creating an environment in which children “love to learn”.
Lead inspector Phil Scott stated: “Pupils love coming to school. Many said how much they had missed school during the pandemic – their friends, the teachers and learning in class.
"Pupils are confident and friendly and say they feel very safe. They are polite, articulate, and keen to engage in conversation. They are proud of their school and its grounds.
"Pupils are kind and considerate. They apply themselves in lessons and work with persistence. Pupils’ spiritual, moral, and social development is very
good.”
The school recently joined the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust and headteacher Miss Fenwick feels the report has captured the underlying ethos of the school.
She said: “We are a really happy school which children love attending. I loved that the report highlighted the fact the school is built on how much we care for the children and families.
"It is a real privilege to lead this school as everyone feels a real sense of belonging. I would also like to pay tribute to the Trust for their support and commitment to working in partnership.”