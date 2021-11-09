To commemorate the day, pupils at Hebburn Lakes Primary School made 100 special poppies to be part of a remembrance day display at Bedewell Grange Care Home.

The idea for the display came about after the care home reached out to the school, wanting to get back into the Hebburn community in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, with 100 poppies being made by staff, pupils and parents.

Pupils at Hebburn Lakes were more than happy to help and residents at Bedewell Grange Care Home were delighted with how the poppy display turned out.

Hebburn Lakes Primary School donation of 100 poppies to Bedewell Grange Care Home. Residents Meg Ord and Bernard Johnson.

Activities Coordinator at Bedewell Court Care Home, Charlotte Weddell said: “We wanted to get the community involved in our remembrance day tribute, especially the school, because we haven’t been able to do anything with them in so long due to restrictions. With the poppy appeal and remembrance day that’s really important to the residents in the care home and I think it’s important to pass that down to the younger generation.”

“The residents are really excited about the display, it’s just unfortunate that the kids can’t come in the home and present it themselves.”

Susan Corker, Deputy Headteacher at Hebburn Lakes Primary School said: “Bedewell Grange is part of our community and we were honoured to be asked to make 100 poppies.

“The children and staff across the whole school from Nursery to Year 6 and our 2 Specialist Resource bases enjoyed creating their individual poppies and the related artwork, Thank you to the School Council for representing our school at the Care Home and thank you to Charlotte and her colleagues for displaying the poppies and paintings so beautifully."

Hebburn Lakes Primary School donation of 100 poppies to Bedewell Grange Care Home.

Bedwell Grange is a residential care home run by Barchester Healthcare and provides residential care, dementia care and respite stays for over 50 residents.

