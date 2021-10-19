The campaign, which uses the high-profile status of professional football and its players to raise awareness around hate crime, deliver campaigns and hold workshops to young people, has been running for a quarter of a century.

South Tyneside Council will be marking Wear Red Day on Friday, October 22, by lighting South Shields Town Hall with a red glow.

It will also be supporting fundraising efforts for the 25-year-old charity by asking staff and elected members to wear red on the day.

“We have a long-established commitment to Show Racism the Card and the essential work it delivers to drive prejudice and discrimination from our communities,” said council leader Tracey Dixon.

“South Tyneside has a long tradition of welcoming people from across the world and is often cited as an example of successful multi-culturalism in action.

"Our cultural diversity makes the area the special place we all know and love but is it is important that we all work together and call out racism wherever we see it.

"This is vital if we are to continue to deliver on our priority of supporting families and our vulnerable communities.”

South Tyneside Council Leader, Cllr Tracey Dixon, and Deputy Leader, Cllr Joan Atkinson, are both supporting Show Racism the Red Card, as the charity reaches quarter-century milestone.

Cllr Dixon said the authority works with Northumbria Police and other organisations to stamp out all forms of hate crime in the area.

This includes South Tyneside Homes’ work to swiftly remove any graffiti containing any racist messages that appear in the borough, free of charge.

Sue Schofield, education team manager at the charity, praised the authority’s ‘forward-thinking’ approach through this work and a number of other initiatives.

“Show Racism the Red Card is absolutely delighted to continue the partnership with South Tyneside Council,” she said.

"The Council has always been forward-thinking and committed to developing an anti-racism stance across the council and its communities.

“The funding enables SRtRC to deliver workshops free of charge to any school based in the area. Please get in touch at [email protected] if you would like a delivery in your school.

“Wear Red Day is our annual fundraising event and South Tyneside Council has always supported this event as a proud anti-racist organisation.”

