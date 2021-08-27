Sunderland College launches partnership with South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust to help train new generation of nurses

Students at Sunderland College have the opportunity to take their first steps towards a career in nursing thanks to a new vocational initiative with South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 27th August 2021, 11:58 am

Through its partnership with the college, the Trust is looking to recruit 18 apprentice healthcare assistants who will develop the knowledge, skills, and competence to work in the healthcare sector while completing their studies.

Each apprentice will be based at Sunderland Royal or South Tyneside District hospitals under the guidance of a registered nurse as well as being allocated a healthcare assistant to provide mentoring and support.

Jane Thompson, director for apprenticeships and work based learning at the college, said: “We are delighted to be furthering our work with the Trust. These are fantastic opportunities for people to have their first steps on a rewarding fulfilling career via an alternative work-based route with one of the region’s largest employers.”

Students at Sunderland College are being offered the chance to train at Sunderland Royal or South Tyneside District hospitals.

At the end of their 12 months training the apprentices will achieve a Level 2 Healthcare Support Worker Apprenticeship Standard and the chance to become a full-time member of staff at the Trust. The qualification and skills they gain will also provide the foundations of a potential route into nursing.

Dennis Little, head of Workforce Development and Education at the Trust, said: “This is a great opportunity for people to be trained for work caring for patients in their local hospital.

"They will gain valuable paid experience and those who demonstrate the right behaviours and skills to care for patients with compassion, will have access to further development to progress a career as a registered nurse.”

Sunderland Royal Hospital is to host the training of apprentice healthcare assistants from Sunderland College.

Further details can be found on the college’s website.

