Sunderland Headteacher Shortlisted for Prestigious Tes Schools Awards 2024

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of education’, the Tes Schools Awards is a prestigious programme celebrating the best of education across the UK. Mr Bell was shortlisted for the the Specialist Provision School Leader of the Year category for his groundbreaking work supporting school refusers.

The shortlist was compiled by a panel of judges, including school leaders and sector experts. The schools and teachers they chose showcase the best of education across the sector within 21 award categories, covering all areas of school education.

Jon Severs, Editor of Tes Magazine, said: "Congratulations to all the shortlisted entries - the standard was so high this year despite the challenges schools face. It is critical we celebrate excellence and share it widely so we can ensure that the fantastic work happening in education is properly recognised."

Robert Bell, Headteacher at Consilium Evolve

Evolve, part of Consilium Academies, pioneers research into how children access information, conducting assessments to address challenges in engagement. This focus has boosted attendance from 18% to 82%. Mr. Bell's innovative approach includes addressing sleep patterns, emotional planning, and outdoor education. Families join emotional wellbeing sessions, and training extends to the wider community, creating a holistic support system.

Robert Bell, Headteacher at Consilium Evolve, said: “Being recognised as a finalist in the Tes Schools Awards is a tremendous honour and is a testament to the exceptional teamwork within our school, which includes the students and their families.

“I am forever grateful for the support of my colleagues and our shared commitment to support and empower young people who might otherwise be overlooked.”

Michael McCarthy, CEO of Consilium Academies, said: “Robert works with his dedicated team to tirelessly champion every single student. The work that he does is truly life changing for the students and their families and we couldn’t be more proud of him.”