Ukraine youngsters arrive in South Tyneside

School places for Ukraine kids.

The Government currently operates resettlement schemes for refugees and migrants leaving Ukraine, Afghanistan and Hong Kong – many of whom are families with children.

Figures from the Department for Education show four Ukrainian pupils had been offered school places in the area as of May 27 – the latest available data.

The figures also show that one offer has been given to a pupil settled from Hong Kong.

The Government estimated 11,400 applications have been made for Ukrainian child refugees nationally up to May 27, of which nearly 10,000 had been given offers – including around 400 in the North East.

A further 5,400 Afghan and 8,000 Hong Kong pupils have been offered places in English schools.

Separate data from the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show 55 refugees had been given visas in South Tyneside under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme as of July 5 - fewer than 40 of which have arrived in the UK.

The Association of School and College Leaders said that while refugee pupils have been warmly welcomed by schools, there is more work to be done to support them.

Geoff Barton, the organisation's general secretary said: “The main challenges are the language barrier and supporting the children with the trauma they have experienced.