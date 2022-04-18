Inspectors lavished praise on the “exceptional, highly stimulating nursery”, in Western Road, where they said all the children were excited and motivated to learn.

The report also praised the “exemplary” behaviour of the children.

After being informed of the judgement, Nicola said: “It’s fantastic – absolutely brilliant. When I informed the staff they were all jumping around with joy. It’s been so hard for nurseries during the pandemic which makes this achievement even harder to attain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The staff here are so knowledgeable and have a real love for their job. It’s great to get this judgement but we don’t do it for Ofsted, we do it for the children.”

Nicola was particularly pleased with the reports recognition of staff being “exceptionally mindful to the needs of children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND)”.

She said: “I’m really happy with what the inspectors said about our work with children with SEND who have a lot of additional needs. It’s something we pride ourselves on. We previously came second in a national competition for our SEND provision.”

Jarrow Day Nursery has been judged outstanding in all areas by Ofsted.

A key feature of the report was the praise of the nursery’s staff in promoting children’s academic and physical development.

Ofsted lead inspector Denise Charge said: “Staff are highly committed to ensuring every child achieves to the best of their abilities. They are very skilled at using children's spontaneous interests to support their developing communication and physical skills.

"Children thoroughly appreciate playing together and are active, busy learners. They relish the freedom they have to explore the outdoor environment. Children show exceptional levels of problem-solving, perseverance and a 'can-do' attitude to achieve their goals from a young age.”

Jarrow Day Nursery manager Nicola Evans said it was "brilliant" to have been judged outstanding by Ofsted.

The report also commended the nursery’s curriculum and relationships with parents.

Charge added: “Management and staff have high aspirations for every child to develop a love of learning. They implement a first-class curriculum that inspires children to learn.

"Partnerships with parents are outstanding and a key strength of the nursery. Parents praise the support given by the manager and staff throughout the time the nursery was closed due to the Covid pandemic.”