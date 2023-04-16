When is the next school holiday in South Tyneside? All remaining term dates for 2022-23 academic year

When is the next school holiday in South Tyneside?

Children are set to return to school following the Easter holiday of the year on January 3 this month and around six full weeks of teaching will be followed by the final half term of the 2022-23 academic year.

This is set to begin on Monday, April 17 and come to an end on Friday, May 26 for half term with children returning on Monday, June 5 as the final weeks of teaching before summer get underway.

Another six full weeks of teaching is set to be followed by the long awaited summer break which is due to get underway on Friday, July 21. The 2023-24 academic year will get underway on Monday, September 4.