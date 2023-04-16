News you can trust since 1849
When is the next school holiday in South Tyneside? All remaining term dates for 2022-23 academic year

Easter is now over and kids are starting to think about their next break from the classroom.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 16th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST
When is the next school holiday in South Tyneside?

Children are set to return to school following the Easter holiday of the year on January 3 this month and around six full weeks of teaching will be followed by the final half term of the 2022-23 academic year.

This is set to begin on Monday, April 17 and come to an end on Friday, May 26 for half term with children returning on Monday, June 5 as the final weeks of teaching before summer get underway.

Another six full weeks of teaching is set to be followed by the long awaited summer break which is due to get underway on Friday, July 21. The 2023-24 academic year will get underway on Monday, September 4.

These dates are the standard term dates across South Tyneside, although some schools may use slightly different term dates. Parents should contact their child’s school if they are unsure on any term dates.

