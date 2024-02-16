Youngsters get into shape with yoga lessons
Nurserytime, in Beach Road, South Shields, called in Children Inspired By Yoga South Tyneside, for a Children’s Mental Health Week session.
Yoga is nothing new to the youngsters at Nurserytime – they regularly have outdoor sessions on the beach and local parks with professionsl instructor Vanathi Webster.
Nursery manager, Helen Coulson, said: "Our children regularly get yoga sessions with Vanathi and we believe they get huge benefits from them.
"Not only do they get physical and mental health benefits, they really love doing the sessions.”
Former primary school teacher Vanathi said: “Our programme is proving to be very popular with schools and nurseries because it is alignedwith the National Curriculum.
"In addition, we are also very fortunate to work with schools and nurseries in the area which share our mission to support children’smental health and wellbeing and support us to carry out small sized sessions which allow us to spend time with children.”
She added: “That ensures their voices are heard and they have time to share how they feel.
“This is something we incorporate into all of our classes, allowing the children to develop their speech and language and giving our older children space to reflect on their feelings.”
Children’s Mental Health week was marked across the country between February 5 and 11.
Children Inspired By Yoga South Tyneside staged a number of classes in schools across the borough during the week – including a session at Hebburn Lakes Primary School.
The school’s mental health lead, Nicola Fada, said: “As a school, we understand the importance of nurturing the emotionalwellbeing of our children and looking after their mental health is a priority.
"This year’s mental health week theme, ‘My Voice Matters’ provided us with the opportunity to take part in a whole school yoga andmindfulness activity with Vanathi.“All of our children understood that we have a range of emotions and that all emotions are OK and they were able to complete a range ofyoga poses to express these feelings and everyone thoroughly enjoyed the experience.”