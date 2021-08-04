Carrie Froggett's yoga tips help you stay calm

Teacher and expert Carrie Froggett shares her top tips

Do you ever feel like you could do with a magic pill to help ground you when everything feels a little bit up in the air?

There’s a reason why doing a regular yoga practice feels so good and why when you take a few weeks off you feel a little wobbly.

How does yoga help us to feel grounded?A feeling of groundedness comes from a variety of factors.

Yoga helps us feel more connected. Yoga postures are designed to be performed in line with your breath. Inhale reach your arms to the sky and, as you exhale, soften them back down to your sides. Any simple movements in line with your breath helps us to feel connected to our bodies, which brings us into the present, and helps us to feel more grounded and at ease with everything around us.

Yoga helps us to process and integrate the tougher things in life,

When we feel like we’re riding a roller coaster – work, family, health, relationships – and we’re not grounded, it can be harder to make rational decisions.

Certain yoga postures – especially forward folds – can help us to process and integrate some of the more challenging aspects of our lives.

After a short restorative practice, you’ll leave the mat feeling lighter and more grounded.

Yoga helps us to feel physically stronger and more resilient. A regular yoga practice has wonderful results for our physical bodies. Student’s report feeling muscles pop up that they didn’t even know existed, better breathing capacity, stronger, more balanced and overall much more confident in their own skin. Increased self-confidence and self-esteem puts us in a much better position to be able to navigate our way through life.

Try these six poses for an easy grounding routine:

1 Standing prayer pose

Stand nice and tall with your feet together, your shoulders relaxed and your hands together in front of your chest. Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths.

2 Palm tree pose

Step your feet about hip distance apart and bring your hands down by your sides. Take a big breath in and lift your arms above your head and come up onto your tiptoes. Hold here for a moment and exhale lower your arms and feet. Repeat five times.

3 Side twisting pose

Keep your feet apart and bring your arms out in front of you with your palms facing down. Take a big breath in and as you exhale, twist your body from your waist around to the right. Hold here for a moment and inhale, come back to the centre. Do the other side. Repeat both sides five times.

4 Wheel pose

Bring your arms back down to your sides. Take a big breath in and lift your arms above your head, interlock your fingers and lean back a little for a gentle backbend.

As you exhale, slowly lower yourself forward towards your legs, release your head and your neck and come into a standing forward fold, interlock your fingers behind your back and squeeze your shoulder blades together. Inhale to come back up and repeat five times.

5 Standing forward fold

Inhale, lift your arms above your head and exhale into your standing forward fold. Let everything relax and concentrate on nice big breaths. With each exhale feel your body surrendering, releasing, letting go. Stay for one to two minutes.

6 Tree pose

Start in your standing position and bring all your weight onto your left leg. Inhale and lift your right leg off the floor. Bring your right foot onto your left ankle, the inside of the lower leg, or the inside of your upper leg. Bring your hands together in front of your chest or if you feel balanced stretch them up towards the sky. Breathe deep for one to two minutes and then repeat on the other side.

End your sequence with another minute of standing prayer pose and you’ll feel grounded, more relaxed and maybe even a little lighter!