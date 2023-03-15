Coronavirus memorials unveiled across South Tyneside to remember the impact of Covid 19

The impact of Covid-19 on South Tyneside communities has been marked with the unveiling of memorials during poignant services across South Tyneside.

Communities gathered for the six permanent Covid memorials being unveiled in recognition of the incredible strength and resilience of local people in helping to keep others safe, support those most in need and ensure the continued delivery of essential services at the height of the crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also serve as a lasting tribute and provide a special place for local people to remember those lost to the pandemic. Nearly 700 people died in South Tyneside.

Coronavirus memorials unveiled across South Tyneside to remember those who died during pandemic

The memorials stand in South Marine Park in South Shields, Fountain Park in Hebburn, West Park Jarrow and Cornthwaite Park in Whitburn as well as Front Street, Cleadon, and Boldon Colliery.

Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay said: “It was a real honour to unveil the Covid memorial in South Marine Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reading the inscription reminds us of what we all experienced and endured during those dark times. They provide a special place for people to reflect and remember the loved ones they lost while also acknowledging the extraordinary efforts of local people – people of all walks of life – who came together to support the communities of South Tyneside in many ways.”

The memorials were unveiled three years after initial lockdown restrictions were imposed on the UK and followed the Freedom of South Shields being ceremonially awarded to all local NHS, care and key workers during an Extraordinary Meeting of Borough Council at South Shields Town Hall.