News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
13 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
13 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
16 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
16 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
17 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained

Coronavirus memorials unveiled across South Tyneside to remember the impact of Covid 19

There are six permanent Covid memorials across the region.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:14 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:39 GMT

The impact of Covid-19 on South Tyneside communities has been marked with the unveiling of memorials during poignant services across South Tyneside.

Communities gathered for the six permanent Covid memorials being unveiled in recognition of the incredible strength and resilience of local people in helping to keep others safe, support those most in need and ensure the continued delivery of essential services at the height of the crisis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also serve as a lasting tribute and provide a special place for local people to remember those lost to the pandemic. Nearly 700 people died in South Tyneside.

Coronavirus memorials unveiled across South Tyneside to remember those who died during pandemic
Coronavirus memorials unveiled across South Tyneside to remember those who died during pandemic
Coronavirus memorials unveiled across South Tyneside to remember those who died during pandemic
Most Popular

The memorials stand in South Marine Park in South Shields, Fountain Park in Hebburn, West Park Jarrow and Cornthwaite Park in Whitburn as well as Front Street, Cleadon, and Boldon Colliery.

Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay said: “It was a real honour to unveil the Covid memorial in South Marine Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Reading the inscription reminds us of what we all experienced and endured during those dark times. They provide a special place for people to reflect and remember the loved ones they lost while also acknowledging the extraordinary efforts of local people – people of all walks of life – who came together to support the communities of South Tyneside in many ways.”

The memorials were unveiled three years after initial lockdown restrictions were imposed on the UK and followed the Freedom of South Shields being ceremonially awarded to all local NHS, care and key workers during an Extraordinary Meeting of Borough Council at South Shields Town Hall.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

South TynesidePat HayCovid-19South Shields