The double-decker bus, offering first, second and booster jabs against Covid-19, will park up at Hebburn Central on Thursday, November 4, moving on to the junction of King Street and Mile End Road in South Shields on Friday, November 5.

It will operate between 10am and 4pm on both days.

The covid vaccine bus is returning to South Tyneside.

Dr Jim Gordon, a local GP and Clinical Director at NHS South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "If you're over 50 or in a priority group, it's so important to get your booster and have the best possible protection against Covid-19.

“We want it to be as easy as possible, and the bus really is bringing the vaccine to the people.

"More than 250 people got their jabs over two days last month – people came from all over the borough and were really pleased to receive their vaccine. Case rates are high again and we all need to do what we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones."

Long queues at the covid bus in King Street, South Shields, in October.

The team will offer first and second jabs for over-16s, as well as boosters for eligible groups.

Boosters are available to priority groups including over-50s, health and care workers, 16 to 49 year-olds with underlying health conditions and their main carers, and people aged 16+ who live with someone more likely to get infections.

Boosters must be at least 182 days (roughly six months) after your second dose. If you're not sure, enter the date of your second dose at www.getyourjab.uk to check.

12-15 year-olds cannot be vaccinated on the Melissa bus, but appointments can be booked at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination.

Councillor Anne Hetherington, South Tyneside Council's lead member for Independence and Wellbeing, said: “With Covid cases sadly rising again, it is vital that people get vaccinated as soon as possible. It is the single biggest thing you can do to protect yourself and those around you.

“With the Melissa bus, it couldn’t be easier. There’s no need to make an appointment, simply hop aboard and grab a jab.”

Covid Champions will be out and about in the area, directing people to the bus and advising people on how they can get their flu jab.

More than 80% of adults in South Tyneside have had two Covid-19 jabs, but if you haven't had yours yet, you can either pop down to the bus or visit www.getyourjab.uk for details of drop-in clinics across South Tyneside.

The Melissa bus will also return to the borough in December, at the junction of Mile End Road and King Street on Thursday 2 December, and Hebburn Central on Friday 3 December (both 10am – 4pm).