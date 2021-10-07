Busy queues form for booster jabs as covid vaccine bus stops off in South Shields town centre

Healthy chiefs hailed the strong turnout, with plenty turning up to take part in the UK booster programme, which launched last month.

The programme aims to further boost protection in over-50s and the clinically vulnerable against Covid-19 as we head into the tricky winter months

Long queues at the covid bus in King Street, South Shields.

Eric Mellish, 78, was delighted to see such a positive turnout to the vaccine bus as he arrived to get his booster jab.

He said: “It’s just common sense. We’ve got to be vigilant against this virus. I saw the bus today and it’s a great idea. I’m going to tell my wife to get herself down and I’ll be telling others too. I think it’s brilliant.”

Kathleen Brown, 60, also received her booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. She said: “I wanted to get my booster because I’m a care worker and I think it's definitely an important thing to get. I think the big turnout is absolutely fantastic and it’s so good to see.”

Anyone attending for a booster jab must be aged over-50 and must have had their second dose of the vaccine on or before the 10 or 11 April.

Eric Mellish receives his covid vaccination at the covid bus in King Street, South Shields.

Matt Brown, Executive Director of Operations at South Tyneside CCG, said: "It's been a fantastic turnout so far. It's clear that people know how important the vaccine is to keep us all safe, and there were already people coming forward and asking us about getting a jab at 8.30am. It's a great location, right in the town centre and handy for a lot of people.

"The team are offering first, second and booster doses on the Melissa bus from 10am to 4pm on Thursday and Friday 7 and 8 October. If you haven’t had the jab yet, or it's time for your booster, you can drop in, or visit www.getyourjab.uk for details of drop-in vaccine clinics right across South Tyneside."

Kathleen Brown receives her covid booster vaccination at the covid bus in King Street, South Shields.

