Covid vaccine minibus set to offer first, second and booster jabs in South Shields and Jarrow

A vaccine minibus will be offering Covid-19 jabs at South Shields Market on Friday, March 4 and the Library building in Jarrow on Saturday, March 5 – with operating times for both from 10am to 3pm.

As well as the vaccine minibus, community Covid-19 champions will also be on hand to spread the word and answer any questions that patients may have on the day.

He said: "We know it can be difficult for some to book their jabs, so we hope the bus can make it easier for people to protect themselves and their community, by bringing the vaccine to them"

"We've had terrific turnouts in the past, so the team are looking forward to a couple of busy days helping people get protected.

"The virus is still with us, and it's really important that anyone who hasn't yet been fully vaccinated can get the maximum protection possible"

"If you can't make it on one of these days, there are plenty of other options – just visit www.getyourjab.uk for details of drop-in clinics or you can book an appointment at www.nhs.uk or by calling 119."

As well as the vaccine minibus, a range of other drop-in clinics are taking place throughout next week at Flagg Court in South Shields, Edinburgh Road Pharmacy in Jarrow, and the Glen Health Centre in Hebburn.

Councillor Anne Hetherington, Lead Member for Independence and Wellbeing, commented: “While Covid is no longer the main talking point on the news, that does not mean that the virus has disappeared. It is still very important that we all do what we can to protect ourselves and our communities.

“The vaccine offers the best possible protection against Covid-19.

“We really are bringing the vaccine to the people with this bus so I would urge anyone who hasn’t yet had the jab to take a few minutes out of their day to get vaccinated.

"It will only take a few minutes but it could protect you from serious illness.”

