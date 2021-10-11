St John the Baptist, in Nairn Street on Jarrow’s Scotch Estate, is opening its church hall for a community pharmacy team to run the clinics on most Wednesdays and Fridays between 9.30am and 5pm.

The off-site clinics are being run by the team at the nearby Edinburgh Road Pharmacy. The church has enabled the team to carry out more jabs per week.

The sessions are for anyone seeking their first, second or booster jab. They are also open to 16 and 17 years-olds who are now able to receive one dose of the vaccine.

Revd Lesley Jones and pharmacist Louise Lydon have teamed up to deliver covid jabs at St John the Baptist church hall in Jarrow.

People can just walk in, or book a vaccine on the national computer system if the NHS has invited them to do so. There will be four pharmacists on hand to deliver the jab. Patients are entitled to a booster six months after their second jab.

Revd Lesley Jones, Rector of Jarrow and Simonside, said: “St. John’s Church is well known locally and a much loved part of the Scotch Estate, so it's great that we can support our local NHS in this way.

“Feedback from visitors has been very positive, many have said how good it is to see everyone working so well together. For me this is what being a church in the community is all about.”

Louise Lydon is a community pharmacist, owner of Edinburgh Road Pharmacy and Local Pharmaceutical Committee secretary for Gateshead and South Tyneside.

Four pharmacists are delivering covid jabs at St John the Baptist church hall in Jarrow.

She is urging anyone yet to be vaccinated to come and discuss any concerns they may have, without obligation, with medical professionals.

Louise said: “By using the church hall we’re providing additional vaccines for South Tyneside and Jarrow. We’re delighted to be able to do this and we’d like to thank St John the Baptist’s for welcoming us to their church.

“I would urge anyone who is hesitant about getting the vaccine to come in and talk with a pharmacist, who can provide accurate information and answer any questions.

“It’s a lovely atmosphere at the sessions. There is tea and coffee and a definite community atmosphere.”

Pharmacist Louise Lydon delivering covid jabs at St John the Baptist church hall in Jarrow.

For more details and availability visit https://www.southtynesideccg.nhs.

