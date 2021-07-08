Over 80,000 now double jabbed in South Tyneside

The coronavirus vaccine

NHS data shows 80,080 people in the area had received both jabs by July 4 – 65% of those aged over 16.

Of those to have received both jabs, 78,073 were over 25 – 71% of the age group – and 2,007 people aged between 16 to 25 had received both doses.

The data also shows that 102,787 people in South Tyneside have now received at least one dose of a vaccine – 83% of those over 16.

The NHS vaccine data also shows an area by area variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated in South Tyneside.

The areas with the highest coverage are Cleadon and East Boldon, where 79.3% of people over 16 are fully vaccinated.

Next comes Harton West on 75.9% and West Boldon with 70.7%.

The areas with the lowest coverage are South Shields West (51.5%), Biddick Hill (58.5%) and West Harton (58.6%).

In England, 28.2 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 4 – 62% of over 16s and 69% of those aged 25 and over.

In total, 37.8 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine – 83% of people.

The figures also show 976 out of 1,181 care home staff in the area had received two doses by July 4 – meaning 17% have not been fully vaccinated.