SOUTH TYNESIDE SPEAKS: You tell us how rise in Covid cases and Omicron spread is affecting your Christmas plans

It came as the booster programme continued to pick up pace, with data from the UK’s four health agencies showing a record 745,183 booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine were reported across the country on Wednesday, surpassing Tuesday’s tally.

Meanwhile, it emerged that the Queen has cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas family party next week.

It is understood the decision was a precaution, with a Buckingham Palace source suggesting it could put too many people’s Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You give us your views on the latest Covid developments.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty told the public at a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday to prioritise events that “really matter to them” over the festive period, in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

But Mr Johnson stopped short of matching the warning, instead urging people to “think carefully” before attending celebrations.