The 12 South Tyneside areas where Covid-19 case rates continue to remain high

Coronavirus cases in South Tyneside have dropped since the start of the month however in some areas, infection rates continue to remain high.

In the seven days leading up to November 17, the borough recorded a case rate of 340.1 per 100,000 people, with 945 positive cases recorded.

By comparison, on November 1, South Tyneside had a case rate of 461.4 per 100,000 after 1,282 were recorded in the week leading up to that date.

The most recent data shows that West Boldon is the worst affected area of South Tyneside, with a rate of 553.8 per 100,000 people.

However Whiteleas has seen the biggest increase in cases leading up to November 17, with a rise of 66.7%.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to November 17.

1. West Boldon In the seven days up to November 17, West Boldon recorded a case rate of 553.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 34 cases were recorded - a rise of 25.9% than the previous week.

2. Hebburn West In the seven days up to November 17, Hebburn West recorded a case rate of 517 per 100,000 people. A total of 33 cases were recorded - a drop of 17.5% than the previous week.

3. Harton East In the seven days up to November 17, Harton East recorded a case rate of 436.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 24 cases were recorded - a rise of 14.3% than the previous week.

4. Biddick Hall In the seven days up to November 17, Biddick Hall recorded a case rate of 430.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 31 cases were recorded - a drop of 22.5% than the previous week.