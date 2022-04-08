These are the 12 areas in South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases continue to remain high

According to the latest government data, South Tyneside recorded a rate of 637.8 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to April 2 – with 964 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, when cases peaked on March 27, the borough had a rate of 756.9 per 100,000 people, equating to 1,144 cases over the seven day period.

Currently, Westoe is the worst affected area with 975.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases that have seen the biggest increase in cases in the week leading up to April 2.

1. Westoe In the seven days up to April 2, Westoe recorded a case rate of 975.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 64 cases were recorded - a rise of 8.5% from the previous week.

2. Jarrow Town In the seven days up to April 2, Jarrow Town recorded a case rate of 952.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 53 cases were recorded - a rise of 12.8% from the previous week.

3. Primrose In the seven days up to April 2, Primrose recorded a case rate of 925.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 61 cases were recorded - a rise of 19.6% from the previous week.

4. Hebburn West In the seven days up to April 2, Hebburn West recorded a case rate of 877.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 56 cases were recorded - a rise of 5.7% from the previous week.