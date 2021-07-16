With Covid restrictions set to be eased further on Monday 19 July, NHS leaders have unveiled a series of extra drop-in clinics and called on everyone not yet jabbed to get the protection it brings.

On this weekend, the borough's three local vaccine centres will be open for drop-ins from 8am to 8pm.

The three clinics – at Flagg Court and Cleadon Park health centres in South Shields, and The Glen Health Centre in Hebburn – will all be providing the Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccines with no appointments needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Melissa bus will be used in locations across South Tyneside to help offer people their Covid jab.

Monday and Tuesday will see our vaccinators hit the road, with the NHS Melissa bus bringing the vaccine to the people.

On ‘Freedom Day’ Monday, July 19, the bus visits South Shields Market Place between 10am and 4pm, before heading to Caesar's Den, formerly the Simonside Arms in Newcastle Road, car park for 10am to 4pm on Tuesday, July 20.

GP Dr John Lloyd is part of the team coordinating the vaccine in South Tyneside and said: "This pandemic is anything but over.

GP Dr John Lloyd is part of the team coordinating the vaccine in South Tyneside.

"South Tyneside now has the highest weekly case rate in the country – so if you haven't had the jab yet, it really is time to take action and protect yourself.

"If you're hoping to get back to something more like normal, the vaccine is absolutely the best way to protect yourself and the people you care about.

"It might be clubbing, sports, seeing friends or just popping out for a meal – if you're hoping to get back to the things you love, and stay as safe as possible, now is the time to get protected.

"A great many younger people have had their first jab in the weeks since it became available to their age group, but it's so important that we protect as many people as possible.

"While some of the risks are lower if you're young, up to 10% of people who get Covid then suffer from long Covid – a painful and debilitating illness whatever your age."

The latest figures show that 81% of people in South Tyneside have had a first dose, and 64% are now double-jabbed.

Among 18 to 29-year-olds, 55% have had their first dose.

Dr Lloyd added: "With cases rising again – remember, the vaccine makes you much safer, but doesn't give 100% protection – we need to keep on being careful.

"Keep wearing that mask, keep on social distancing, get yourself protected."

Full details of this week's local Covid-19 vaccine clinics in South Tyneside are available by visiting www.getyourjab.uk or you can call 119.

Drop-in clinics scheduled for the next week are:

South Shields Market Place

Monday, 19 July, 10am – 4pm – Pfizer and Astra Zeneca offered on the Melissa bus

Caesar’s Den, formerly Simonside Arms, car park, Newcastle Road

Tuesday, July 20, 10am – 4pm – Pfizer and Astra Zeneca offered on the Melissa bus

Edinburgh Road Pharmacy, Jarrow

Monday, July 19, 9.30am – 5pm – Pfizer first or second doses

Thursday, July 22, 9.30am – 5pm – Moderna first or second doses

Neil Pharmacy, Fellgate Avenue, Jarrow

Saturday, July 17, 12.30pm – 6pm – Astra Zeneca

Friday, July 23 , 9am – 6pm – Moderna and for Astra Zeneca

Saturday, July 24, 9am – 6pm – Moderna and for Astra Zeneca

The Glen Health Centre, Hebburn

Saturday, July 17, 8am-8pm – Pfizer and Astra Zeneca

Sunday, July 18, 8am-8pm – Pfizer and Astra Zeneca

Tuesday, July 20, 3pm – 6pm – Pfizer and Astra Zeneca

Whiteleas Pharmacy, South Shields

Saturday, July 17, 9am – 1pm – Pfizer

Saturday, July 17, 1pm – 4pm – Moderna

Sunday, July 18, 10am – 3pm – Moderna

Monday, July 19, 9am – 3pm – Moderna

Wednesday, July 21, 1pm – 5pm – Moderna

All clinics offer first and second doses – second doses must be eight weeks after your first.

Neil Pharmacy, Wenlock Road, Simonside

Friday, July 16, 12.30pm – 8pm – Astra Zeneca

Monday, July 19, 9am – 7pm – Pfizer and Astra Zeneca

Wednesday, July 21, 1pm – 8pm – Astra Zeneca

Thursday, July 22, 1pm – 8pm, – Astra Zeneca

Cleadon Park Health Centre, Prince Edward Road, South Shields

Saturday, July 17, 8am – 8pm – Pfizer and Astra Zeneca

Sunday, July 18, 8am – 8pm – Pfizer and Astra Zeneca

Thursday, July 22, 3pm – 6pm – Pfizer and Astra Zeneca

Flagg Court Health Centre, South Shields

Saturday, July 17, 8am-8pm – Pfizer and Astra Zeneca

Sunday, July 18, 8am-8pm – Pfizer and Astra Zeneca

Saturday, July 24, 3pm – 6pm Pfizer and Astra Zeneca

The Pfizer vaccine is offered to people under the age of 40, those 40 or over will be offered the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

There are no age restrictions on the Moderna vaccine.

To have a second dose, people must have had their first vaccine at least eight weeks before.

To book an appointment at a local vaccine centre – The Glen, Cleadon Park or Flagg Court – at different time, call the South Tyneside Vaccination Contact Centre on 0191 283 1925 or contact your GP practice.

Appointments to get the vaccine at large vaccines centre such as the Nightingale Hospital or Centre for Life, are available via the NHS website or by calling 119 between 7am and 11pm.

Anyone with questions about the vaccine can call the Vaccination Contact Centre on 0191 283 1925.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.