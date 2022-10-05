Covid-19 vaccine bus rolls back into South Tyneside for those eligible for booster jabs

The popular NHS mobile service drew long queues on previous visits as people flocked to get their covid jabs during the initial rounds of the vaccine

Now the bus will provide the chance for those eligible for the autumn booster to drop in and get their vaccine more quickly. T

he double-decker will be parked up in Morrisons car park in Jarrow on Thursday 6 October 10am – 4pm, heading to its next stop at King Street in South Shields on Friday 7 October 10am – 4pm.

The vaccine bus in King Street, South Shields, in autumn 2021.

GP Dr John Lloyd said: "Covid has not gone away, and it is still making people seriously ill every day. The best way to protect yourself and the people you care about from serious illness is to keep up to date with your jabs. So if you're eligible, it makes sense to drop in and get your autumn booster."

Councillor Anne Hetherington, South Tyneside Council’s Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence said: “We know how busy life gets which is why we are bringing the vaccine out to people in their communities. It's so important that people keep up to date with their boosters to ensure that we can continue to combat the spread of covid.

“With so many convenient ways to grab a jab, it couldn’t be easier to get protected. I’d encourage everyone to do the right thing and get their booster for themselves and those around them.”

The team will be delivering the autumn booster only for those who are eligible.

Eligible groups include:

:: People who live or work in a care home for older adults

:: Frontline health and social care workers

:: People aged 50 and over

:: People aged 5-49 who are immunosuppressed

:: People aged 5-49 who have a health condition that puts them at greater risk from COVID

:: People aged 5-49 who live with someone who is immunosuppressed

:: Pregnant women

:: People aged 16-49 who are carers

More details of eligible groups are available at www.getyourjab.uk.

Health chiefs stress that the booster can only be given at least 91 days after your previous vaccine, adding:

:: If you are eligible but unable to attend the bus drop-in, please wait to be invited for your autumn booster by your local NHS.

:: If you have already made an appointment for your autumn booster and wish to attend the drop-in vaccine service instead, please remember to cancel your other appointment.

:: If you have any questions about your vaccine, please contact the local vaccine contact centre on 0191 283 1925 or call 119.