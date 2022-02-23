Dementia services back on offer for residents and their families across South Tyneside

Since the pandemic started, there has been a gap in dementia service but now, thanks to partnership between the Council and Age Concern Tyneside South (ACTS), services are once again being offered.

Following a social care assessment, staff from Age Concern will talk to people to identify their needs, interests and aspirations and help them access community support to promote independence and wellbeing.

This will enable people with dementia to remain connected to their communities and reduce social isolation, whilst providing carers with a much-needed break from their caring role.

Haven Court

For those living with more advanced dementia, day support will be available at Haven Court with sessions operating seven days a week – an increase on the five days previously offered.

The new model shows how the Council is delivering on its promise to support older and more vulnerable communities.

Cllr Anne Hetherington, Lead Member for Independence and Wellbeing, said: “The pandemic has been a particularly challenging time for people with dementia and their families so it is wonderful to see day opportunities opening up again.

“By co-producing a solution with Age Concern South Tyneside this model will offer a better service by offering both community and building-based support to help people live their life the way they want to.

“By placing more of an emphasis on talking to people about their aspirations we can deliver more person-centred care to help them to live better lives by achieving the things that really matter to them.”