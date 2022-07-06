FEELING GREAT: Don’t underestimate just how important the right shoes are

"The number one, and most important, thing when doing any exercise is your choice of footwear."

If I can help anyone of you become more healthy, adopt some good habits and change your mindset or outlook then It really means a lot to me and my staff.

Now this week I want you to imagine you’re going to be increasing the amount of exercise or activity you do. You like the sound of yoga and Pilates, but you’re going to play it safe with a few very gentle walks, or maybe even a jog.

Here I’ve got a few things you should consider.

I’ve told you over the last two articles about the importance of the right footwear.

Your trainers don’t need to be all that expensive, but don’t underestimate the importance of a decent pair of running or walking shoes.

And please resist the temptation to choose those old tired running shoes.

Yes, to reduce the risk of aches and pains in muscles and damage to your joints from the pounding they take off the hard street surfaces, you’ll be better off in fresh, well-cushioned running or walking shoes.

After all, running shoes are designed for running and if you’re a beginner, your legs are going to need all the protection they can get.

My advice, if you’re buying, is don’t go for the obvious big name brands either - they might look great, maybe even match your outfit, but they are not always what you need to protect joints.

Please know this too: each brand of trainer will have its own instep shape for your foot to fit into - and they can’t all be right for yours.

So, once you’ve found the brand or style that works best for you, the one that feels comfortable and lets you walk or run without any major issues, stick with it! I’ve seen injuries like shin splints and Achilles tendon problems happen simply because a client has swapped.

It’s really worth going that bit further and getting properly measured and fitted for the right running shoe.