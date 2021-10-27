Halloween contact lenses warning

Eye experts say vampire-inspired red contact lenses, spiderweb-like lashes or cat-eyes, all present a potential threat for fancy dress revellers as they choose their October 31 costumes.

The increasingly popular trend of wearing coloured novelty contact lenses is of particular concern – if they are not handled in the right way and can result in numerous eye conditions - some serious.

Claire Elliott, store director at Specavers Washington, said: “Halloween contact lenses have become a popular choice the last few years, but consumers are often not aware of the risks associated with misusing contact lenses.

“In particular, if a wearer hasn’t had a proper consultation with an optometrist beforehand, they probably haven’t been taught how to wear or care for their lenses correctly and the results can range from mildly irritating complications, such as blurry vision and conjunctivitis, to potentially sight-threatening conditions, such as fungal infections like microbial keratitis.’

Industry body, the British Contact Lens Association, is working to drive out the unregulated sale of coloured contact lenses to reduce the associated dangers, following a rise in the number of eye infections at this time of year.

Claire added: ‘If people do start to notice any discomfort, irritation or pain during or after wearing Halloween contact lenses, it is important that they visit an optometrist immediately.

“Leaving eye make-up on when you go to bed will also increase your chances of getting bacterial and oil build up around the eyes.”