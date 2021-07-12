LEGAL EAGLE: Act before compensation for abuse scheme is concluded

Whilst we appreciate compensation will not heal the physical and mental scars of our clients, we believe the scheme to be a significant acknowledgement of the pain and suffering caused to the survivors of Medomsley

The Physical Abuse Settlement Scheme was implemented in March 2020 before being extended in August 2020.

Under the terms of the scheme former detainees are compensated if they have suffered physical abuse committed by any member of staff who was employed at Medomsley during the period they were detained.

The scheme has proved to be successful, but the Ministry of Justice has recently confirmed that it will not make offers of settlement in respect of claims alleging abuse at Medomsley Detention Centre where the claim for compensation is received by the Ministry of Justice after January 1 2022.

We have represented more than 500 survivors of Medomsley Detention Centre.

The Physical Abuse Settlement Scheme has afforded the opportunity for survivors of the brutal regime at Medomsley to be compensated for the abuse they suffered.

We would strongly encourage anyone who has not yet pursued a compensation claim to do so as soon as possible and before the scheme ends on January 1 2022.

The scheme operates outside of the Civil Courts with a tariff of compensation awards dependent on the length of the period of detention.

There is also a provision in the scheme to compensate for a lasting physical and/or psychological injury.