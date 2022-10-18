New nursing service launches to support South Tyneside families living with dementia

The team, based in South Shields, was launched at an event held by community group Hebburn Living Well with Dementia which will support families across the borough affected by the condition.

The service will be led by three dementia specialist Admiral Nurses who will offer practical advice and support for people with dementia and their families.

The service is hosted by South Tyneside Health Collaborative, with support from Dementia UK and the NHS's North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB).

Admiral nurse Lauren Carter with Richard Bainbridge who's wife has Dementia at the fifth anniversary celebration of Hebburn Living with Dementia, at St.Aloysius Churc Hebburn, on Monday.

Admiral Nurses are supported and developed by Dementia UK to provide life-changing support for families affected by all forms of dementia.

Dr Jim Gordon, GP and mental health lead for the NHS's North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: "Getting a dementia diagnosis can be a huge shock to patients and their families, who often struggle to accept what is happening and the difficulties it brings.

"This small team can make a big impact, not just for patients but for carers who can become isolated and highly stressed. Admiral Nurses make a real difference, offering advice and linking families up with respite care and other services."

More than 944,000 people are living with dementia in the UK – and this number is set to increase to 1.1million by 2030.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside Coun. Pat Hay (left) and Jean Copp (right) with the first of the dementia caring Admiral Nurses l-r Lauren Carter, Bridie Blakey and Lisa Marshall at the fifth anniversary celebration of the Hebburn Living Well with Dementia, at St. Aloysius Church, Hebburn, on Monday.

Bob Cochrane, regional account manager at Dementia UK, said: “The last few years have placed increasing pressure on local services that support families with dementia. This has left many struggling to cope with no one to turn to for support.

"There’s no cure for dementia, but there is care. Admiral Nurses help people stay independent for longer and help their carers have the strength to cope with bad days and the energy to enjoy good days."

Harton resident Richard Bainbridge, 80, and his wife Geraldine, 79, have been married for almost 60 years.

Dementia nurses, from left, Lauren Carter, Bridie Blakey and Lisa Marshall.

Three years ago Geraldine, was diagnosed with dementia which had a huge impact on their lives.

Richard said: "We knew something was wrong, but it took time to pluck up the courage to ask for a diagnosis. I was confident we could cope, but this proved not to be the case at all.

"Our old life was gone, and as the dementia worsened, the isolation got worse too. I wasn't aware of many services, even as an ex-social worker – everything had changed since I retired, and I desperately needed a break.

"The Admiral Nurse team arranged respite sessions twice a week for Geraldine. She was one of the first to get a place, and it's been very positive.

"People cope because they have to. It's not easy to access support but the Admiral Nurses seem to be able to cut a route through all that. I'm glad the advice and support is there for people in the future."

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay, said: “The specialist practical and emotional support provided by the new Admiral Nurses will make a huge difference to local families affected by dementia, making sure they get the support they need during the most difficult and challenging of times.”

