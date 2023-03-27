NHS waiting times: Study suggests 40% of South Tyneside patients waiting seven months for treatment

A survey conducted by Healthwatch South Tyneside has found some South Tyneside residents are unsatisfied with long waits for NHS services.

The study, which saw 181 people asked questions on their use of HNS services, also included focus groups with 49 people saying they had experienced recent treatment or were on a waiting list for a procedure.

Of the 49, 40% were told they would have to wait at least seven months, a fifth between one and six months and 18% were told they would be treated within one month. Patients were split on the acceptability of the waiting times they were told to expect, with 32% thinking they were reasonable and a 34% feeling they were unreasonable.

Feedback on waiting time experiences in the focus groups was mixed. Some participants had good experiences, for instance being referred to a physio and offered an appointment the next day, while others reported long waits including one of six months for a first consultation and another for a diagnosis for neurodivergence-related problems.

While the research found a high level of goodwill towards the NHS, with patients understanding that stretched budgets and under-resourced departments were impacting on waiting times, patience was running out for the need to return to pre-Covid levels according to the group behind the study.

Healthwatch South Tyneside’s research also showed that although some patients were content with their experience of waiting times and waiting experience for NHS services, the majority felt their needs were not currently met in terms of waiting times and communication.

Arthur McKean, Interim Chair of Healthwatch South Tyneside said: “Patients can become resigned to not getting quick treatment, referrals or reassurance, which means they are more likely to delay getting medical attention next time they need it until their symptoms are much worse.

“When patients feel involved in their own care and feel the NHS is invested in their personal wellbeing through communicating effectively and regularly, they are more likely to stay in a positive mindset and also be more accepting of longer waiting times and other challenges accessing physical and mental health services.”