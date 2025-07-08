Asda Pharmacy is offering free, walk-in blood pressure checks and has teamed up with North East born former England goalkeeper Carly Telford to promote the service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UEFA Women’s Euros is underway, and the nation is roaring behind the Lionesses and Asda Pharmacies are looking to supprto people with high stress lives - including England fans this summer.

Pharmacy is offering free, walk-in blood pressure checks with no appointment necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda Pharmacy is offering free, walk-in blood pressure checks and has teamed up with former England goalkeeper Carly Telford to promote the service. | Asda Pharmacy

To launch the campaign, former England goalkeeper Carly Telford visited a local Asda Pharmacy for a blood pressure check, showing just how important it is not to let your health slip through the net.

Carly Telford said: “As a goalkeeper, I’ve faced plenty of high-pressure moments on the pitch—my heart racing when the game’s on the line. It can feel the same for fans too; we’re a nation passionate about football.

“This tournament is the perfect reminder that keeping an eye on your blood pressure is vital, so I’m proud to support this Asda Pharmacy initiative and encourage everyone to pop in for a quick, free check-up.”

The goalkeeper was born in County Durham and spent her youth career playing for Chester-le-Street and the Newcastle United Academy before signing her first senior deal with Sunderland. She went on to make 28 appearances for England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High blood pressure is a common condition that affects 1 in 4 adults and often presents no symptoms, meaning many people don’t realise they have it. An estimated 5.5million people in England have undiagnosed high blood pressure.

Faisal Tuddy, Asda Superintendent Pharmacist, said: “At Asda Pharmacy, we’re proud to offer quick and convenient health services like free blood pressure monitoring to help our customers stay on top of their wellbeing.

“Our pharmacists also provide expert advice and support on managing heart health and other common conditions. No appointment is needed - just come in and let us help you stay match fit this summer and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.