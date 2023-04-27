It comes in the lead up to the May Day Bank Holiday, May 1, and then Monday, May 8, when the UK will mark the King Charles III Coronation.

The NHS is also urging people to keep in mind there is also a third Bank Holiday next month, on Monday, May 29.

The Trust is asking people to get their repeat prescription orders in and stock their medicine cabinet with essentials such as painkillers, plasters, indigestion remedies and anti-diarrhoea medicine due to some pharamacy closures over the upcoming Bank Holiday weekends.

The advice is also aimed at helping patients avoid any unnecessary visits to A&E.

Online help is available round the clock via NHS 111 while parents and can use excellent resources such as The Little Orange Book or Healthier Together websites for information and advice.

Dr Shaz Wahid, the Trust’s Medical Director, said: “We want everyone to enjoy the bank holiday weekends and have peace of mind that if they do feel unwell, they know where to go to access the right advice and care.

Medication

“Our Emergency Departments are always busy during Bank Holidays. We want to make sure our teams are not put under even more pressure so they can deal with those who are most seriously ill. We need the public’s help to make sure we can do this.

“One of the best things we can all do is be prepared. Check to see if you have enough of any medications you take to get you through the four days and beyond.

“GP surgeries will close from both Fridays and reopen on the Tuesday and it can take up to 48 hours for your practice to issue your prescription, so it’s a good idea to get ahead.”

Anyone who needs emergency care should call 999 or go to their nearest Emergency Department.

People should only do this if someone has a serious, life-threatening emergency, such as:

signs of a heart attack – chest pain, pressure, heaviness, tightness or squeezing across the chest

signs of a stroke – face dropping on one side, cannot hold both arms up, difficulty speaking

sudden confusion (delirium) – they cannot be sure of own name or age

suicide attempt – by taking something or self-harming

severe difficulty breathing – not being able to get words out, choking or gasping

choking on liquids or solids

heavy bleeding – spraying, pouring or enough to make a puddle

severe injuries after a serious accident or assault

seizure (fit) – shaking or jerking because of a fit, or unconscious (cannot be woken up)

sudden, rapid swelling of the lips, mouth, throat or tongue

Deaf people can use 18000 to contact 999 using text relay.