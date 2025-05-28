Robin Cancer Trust CEO Embarks on 85-Mile Ultramarathon in Testicle Suit for Men’s Health

On Friday 13th June to Sunday 15th June, Toby Freeman – founder of The Robin Cancer Trust, the UK’s only germ cell cancer charity – will take on one of his boldest fundraising missions yet: running the length of Hadrian’s Wall (85 miles) dressed as a giant testicle.

The head-turning stunt is all part of the charity’s Big Ballsy Challenge, a 500km campaign across the UK to raise vital funds and kick-start life-saving conversations around testicular cancer, the most common cancer in young men.

Toby’s ultramarathon route spans the entire World Heritage Site, from Bowness-on-Solway (Cumbria) to Tynemouth Lighthouse (North Shields). This challenge follows his recent completions of the Brighton and London Marathons, with more gruelling events to come, including a 100km ultramarathon and multiple half-marathons – all in the name of getting the nation #TalkingBollocks.

For Toby, this isn’t just a campaign, it’s personal. In 2011, he lost his older brother, Robin, to testicular cancer at the age of 24. In the wake of this devastating loss, Toby and his family founded The Robin Cancer Trust, dedicating their lives to raise awareness, increasing early detection, and smashing the stigma around male cancers.

Toby Freeman, Founder and CEO of The Robin Cancer Trust, said: “After losing Rob, we made it our mission to ensure no other family suffers the way we did. This challenge is about saving lives by getting people laughing, talking, and most importantly, checking themselves. If dressing as a giant ballbag makes someone stop, smile, and remember to check their balls…it’s worth it.”

Despite being 96% curable when caught early, testicular cancer continues to go undetected due to embarrassment and a lack of awareness. Toby’s mission is to change that – one awkward conversation (and giant costume) at a time.

The Big Ballsy Challenge aims to raise £240,000 – that’s £100 for every man diagnosed each year in the UK (2400 annually). All proceeds will power The Robin Cancer Trust’s vital work delivering cancer awareness talks in schools, universities, workplaces, and communities across the country.

To support The Robin Cancer Trust or get involved in the Big Ballsy Challenge, visit: www.therobincancertrust.org/bigballsychallenge