SHAPING UP: Four steps that will lead to a healthier lifestyle in a short space of time

There’s hundreds of diet plans and thousands of fitness programmes to choose from, so it’s no wonder people get overwhelmed and confused with where to start.

But, the truth is, it doesn’t have to be complicated. When you first start, it’s best to keep it simple as too many changes to your lifestyle makes it more difficult to maintain.

These four tips are easily to implement into your lifestyle but they will have big impact on your health and fitness in a short space of time…

#1 Be Active At Least 3 Times A Week.

It doesn’t have to be intense. You don’t need to go to a big crowded and intimidating gym or run for miles and miles. Just take it easy and build it up slowly.

If, right now, your fitness levels are low and you’re not very active, going on a 25-minute pacey walk, three times a week is a massive improvement to the week before!

The type of exercise doesn’t matter either, just make sure you enjoy it!

#2 Make Healthier Food Choices.

Counting macros and counting calories can put a lot of people off before they even start. So, to start with, just focus on making healthier choices.

Swap out high-calorie foods for calorie-dense foods that will fill you up, and try to be more mindful of what you’re eating.

For example, you could swap a 1100 calorie tub of Ben & Jerry’s for a tub of frozen yogurt at 400 calories. You’re still going to satisfy your sweet tooth but without consuming so many calories.

Once you have the hang of that, you can take it to the next step.

#3 Focus On Your Sleep.

Quality of sleep can really affect your health. If you have a bad sleep, you wake up with no energy and you’re more likely to be stressed.

It can also have an effect on your eating habits. If you feel tired and lethargic at the end of the day you’re more likely to pick up a take away or a quick microwave meal. However, if you’ve had a good sleep and have high energy levels, you’re going to feel so much more in control.

#4 Drink At Least 2 Litres Of Water A Day

When you’re hydrated you’ll experience lots of health benefits; healthier skin, healthier teeth and bones, healthier joints, improved digestion, reduces fatigue, suppresses appetite, and it increases your ability to burn fat.Start drinking water as soon as you wake up on a morning – have a glass with your breakfast. Then keeping sipping throughout the day. You need to have a minimum of 2 litres of water per day.