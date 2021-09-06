SHAPING UP: Getting back in shape after a break can be hard but don’t just give up

Don’t get frustrated with yourself when you can only run for five minutes before you’re breathless.

If you’re not, don’t worry!

It can take children a couple of weeks to get used to the classroom environment and school hours again, and it can take parents the same amount of time to change their mindset and get back into their workout routines that went astray during the summer and over lockdown.

There’s still plenty of time to get back on track, improve your fitness and feel great by the end of September!

Here’s my top tips on how to put the summer indulgence behind you and get back to eating and living healthily:

Don’t Give Up!

You’ve just had a break from exercise and it can feel like starting out fresh all over again with sore muscles and tired minds holding you back. For most people this is the time when they decide to quit, DON’T!

Push through the barrier, the first weeks are always the hardest but when you see the progress you’ll make month after month it make it worth the effort in the end.

Don’t Expect Quick Fixes

It’s important that you realise your body isn’t going to be at the same level of fitness it was before the holidays so don’t get frustrated with yourself when you can only run for 5 minutes before you’re breathless. Stick at it and within a couple of weeks you should be back to your previous fitness levels.

Get Your Nutrition Right

Nutrition and exercise go hand in hand but during the summer break it can be easy to fall off the wagon. Whether you’ve been abroad and eaten out every day or visited the ice cream van back home you just have to draw a line in the sand and get back to eating clean healthy food again. No matter how hard you try you can’t out run a bad diet.

Hydration Is Important

It’s imperative to stay hydrated before, during, and after your workout. Drink a pint of iced water about an hour before you start your workout and keep a bottle with you during your workout and drink about half a pint after you’ve finished.

Enjoy Yourself

The fitness industry is so varied there are 100’s of ways you can get in shape. The key to success is enjoying it and looking forward to your workout, not dreading it. For a fun and enjoyable workout why not try our Group Fitness sessions at East Coast Fitness? They are suitable for all fitness levels, you can workout at your own pace and there’s a friendly, sociable atmosphere.