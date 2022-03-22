SHAPING UP: Joining a class could help fuel your health journey for years to come

Between the upbeat music, a great workout and a group of people motivating each other along the way, it's an enjoyable way to exercise.

Joining a gym can be daunting if you don’t know what exercises to do, or how to use the equipment.

Going running on your own can be intimidating.

If you’re a beginner to exercise and you find yourself in this situation, group training could be your solution.

Joining a class can help build a foundation and structure that you can use to fuel your personal health journey for years to come.

Let’s take a look at some of the benefits:

Motivation

It's inspiring and motivating to be surrounded by dedicated, like-minded people.

It doesn't get much more empowering than a class with an encouraging instructor and supportive people all working hard together.

Group fitness is a great way to help motivate yourself and others to dig deeper and push harder in workouts.

Structure

Group fitness is a great way to get a workout in without having to think or plan.

Each class is structured with a warm-up, a balanced workout and a cool-down.

The warm-up is designed to help you properly raise your heart rate while loosening your joints and muscles before the main activity.

The trainer will coach you through each part of the workout.

The cool-down will help you safely lower your heart rate and stretch all the major muscles worked during class.

Proper Form

It's the instructor's job to not only show proper form, but to also make sure that everyone in the class is executing each exercise the right way. Not only is proper form important for your muscles to get the most out of every exercise, but it also helps reduce the risk of injuries.

Variety

Every group fitness class offers something different, so it keeps your training exciting.

It stops boredom setting in, which is very common for people who workout on their own at the gym.

Having a variety of classes in your weekly workout regime is a great way to create muscle confusion, which keeps your body guessing and boosts your metabolism.

Accountability

Having a set time for a workout holds you more accountable. If you know the class is 6.30 to 7.15pm you’ll be there on time so you don’t miss it. However, if you workout on your own without a set time, it’s really easy to make excuses and keep putting off.

SupportBoth your trainer and other members will support you throughout the workouts.

This support group can be just what you need to power through your workout, push yourself a little bit further and reach your health and fitness goals.

Fun

There's really no other way to put it: group fitness classes are fun.

Between the upbeat music, a great workout and a group of people motivating each other along the way, it's an enjoyable way to exercise.

If you're looking to add a little more fun and enjoyment in your fitness life, group classes may be just what you need.

If you haven’t tried group training before, I urge you to give it a go.

It will give you lots of extra motivation in the build-up to the summer.

This week we’ve just opened up 20 spaces for our group training programme, so if you’d like to give group training a go this is an ideal opportunity.