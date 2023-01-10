SHAPING UP: Set yourself realistic goals and then use these top tips to stay on track

The fitness challenge everyone is talking about this year is RED January (Run Every Day). The aim is to be active every day in January.

The problem is, eating rich foods and drinking lots of alcohol can destroy your energy levels, as well as your waistline, and when the party’s over and you want to get in shape in January it can be tough.

It’s important to come up with realistic goals to begin with; everyone is going to slip from their targets early on but perseverance is the key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s some tips you can use to help stay on track during January and beyond.

Strong WillpowerThe first days of a new diet are always the hardest if you still have sweets and chocolates lying around, but when you show willpower early on it will be worth it in the end.

Eat In ModerationKeep everything in moderation. You’ve probably got leftover sweets and chocolate from Christmas but it doesn’t mean you have to eat them all in one night. Save them for some time later in the year.

Give Alcohol a BreakThey’re lots of health benefits you can get from quitting the booze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can help you lose weight and feel more energetic and it can be used as a step in the right direction of having a lifestyle change for the better.

Take this one month off alcohol and it could be the beginning of a new healthier you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dry January is a great campaign to help you along the way. www.alcoholchange.org.uk

Join A Fitness ChallengeThe fitness challenge everyone is talking about this year is RED January (Run Every Day).

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s an event created by Mind, the mental health charity. It’s free to join and the aim is to be active every day in January. You can join here… www.redtogether.co.uk

Enjoy the ExerciseThe fitness industry is so varied, there are 100’s of ways you can get in shape, the key to success is enjoying it and looking forward to your workout, not dreading it, so pick something you like doing.Short, Progressive WorkoutsMost people are desperate to lose weight in January, so they jump in at the deep end with hour-long workouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The danger is you’ll burn out after a couple of weeks, or you’ll get bored and give up.

So, take it steady to start with, then build up the intensity as you go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workouts don’t have to be long, just short and intense enough to work up a sweat.

Group ExerciseWorking out in a group is a great way to stay motivated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You make friends, you can socialise while getting fit, and the group holds you accountable.

In my opinion, it’s loads more fun than being in the gym on your own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At East Coast Fitness our boot camp classes re-started last week with everyone raring to go after a little break!

The atmosphere is brilliant, it’s friendly, sociable and relaxed. It’s not like a stereotypical “army style” boot camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can work at your own speed, there’s no pressure and you can take breaks whenever you need them.

But being in that group environment, inspires and encourages you to push yourself that little bit further than you would on your own.There are still spaces open to join.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can get more info here www.eastcoast-fitness.com

Graham says he has created “a friendly and welcoming fitness business where his clients feel comfortable working out.

Advertisement Hide Ad