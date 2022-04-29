'Social issues' cost hospitals £100,000

South Tyneside District Hospital.

NHS Digital data shows some 260 emergency care admissions to South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust had a diagnosis of "social problems” - including chronic alcoholism and homelessness – in 2020-21, costing the Trust £99,052 to treat.

Although down from 330 the year before – when the issue cost £102,216 – charities say illnesses caused by social issues are a growing problem for health services.

The figures also cover a range of other categories – including nutritional disorder, safeguarding abuse, social problems in schools and poor social circumstances.

More than 50,500 patients were admitted to hospitals, minor injury units and walk-in centres with issues such as these in England last year – up from 48,300 the year before – but the £21.1m cost was up from £13.m.

Matt Downie, chief executive of homeless charity Crisis, said something as simple as lack of ID can make going to a GP impossible for people experiencing homelessness – meaning health issues often are not addressed until a critical point.

He added: "The fact that people are accessing treatment is positive, but the focus must be on getting tailored health care support early on."