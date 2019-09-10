South Shields MP named on new 'most influential' list
South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck has been named as one of the country’s most influential woman on a new list.
Mrs Lewell-Buck says she is delighted to be named as one of the country’s top 50 Neurodivergent Women – she lives with dyspraxia, a form of developmental coordination disorder which affects people’s coordination and has, in the past, spoken publicly about her condition.
The list – drawn up by online playform Women Beyond the Box – which aims to celebrate the work of, and encourage other women, who are living with conditions such as attention deficit disorders, autism, ayslexia, dyspraxia and dyscalculia.
As well as Mrs Lewell-Buck, the list contains a number of influential female scientists, designers, artists, actresses and activists.
She said: “It is such an honour to be named by Women Beyond the Box as one of the country’s most influential neurodivergent women and to be recognised for the work I have done and will continue to do people who suffer with a neurodivergent condition.
“I am truly humbled to be listed alongside such powerful and distinguished women as Gizzi Erskine, Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock MBE and Jo Malone CBE.”
Since being elected, Mrs Lewell-Buck has raised awareness of dyspraxia and other neurodivergent conditions in Parliament and other platforms in an effort to break down barriers and help other with similar conditions.