South Shields neighbours club together for defibrillator after heart attacks in community

Tim Guiseley, who lives in Beaconside off Prince Edward Road in South Shields, suffered a heart attack just two days after celebrating his 60th birthday in December 2021.

Tim and wife Beverly later discovered a neighbour of theirs also suffered a heart attack around the same time.

The unlikely coincidence got the couple thinking about the lack of defibrillators close by to them and how useful having one installed could be.

Tim Guiseley and Mr Hirst who has allowed the device to be installed on his house

The devices are designed to send an electric pulse or shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat.

They are used to prevent or correct an arrhythmia, an uneven heartbeat that is too slow or too fast. If the heart suddenly stops, defibrillators can also help it beat again

Beverly said: “As a cul-de-sac on Beaconside we have bonded over ‘lockdown’ and we used to play quizzes on our individual drives.

"It was at one of these gatherings that we discussed defibrillators and how we would be able to get one for the estate.”

Leaflets were soon distributed around the cul-de-sac about how they could benefit from a defibrillator being installed and an online fundraising page was set up for donations.

Children of Beaconside were also keen to get involved in the fundraising and set up a lemonade stand and along with the funding page the residents were able to raise £3,000 and Beverley’s neighbour has allowed the device to installed on the side of his house.

Beverly added: “We are keeping the donation site open, hoping to achieve enough money for a second one. Hopefully we will never have to use it, however if it saves one life it would all be worth it.”

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the cause can do so by visiting

A guide put together by St John Ambulance revealed a cardiac arrest can happen to anyone. Every year approximately 55 out of every 100,000 people experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, with most occurring in the home or workplace.